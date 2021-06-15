Joan Pauline Kessler
Joan Pauline Kessler, 76, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Saturday, June 13, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 6:00pm until 7:00pm on Friday, June 18th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am on Saturday, June 19th, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Joan’s obituary page.
Joan was born on August 17, 1944, to Vincent and Lillian (Ludwig) Bruening in Carroll, IA. She attended country school all eight years and Lake View-Auburn High School in Lake View, IA, all four years. Joan married Gerald Kessler on November 11, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake, IA. The couple lived in Uba City, CA, and then Misowa, Japan, for a few years before making their home in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area.
Joan was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Saint Agnes Band, Catholic Daughters and Fort Pierre Senior Center. Joan enjoyed her cat “Della” and her little dog “Dolley.” She also enjoyed wagon trains with her husband, Gerald.
Joan is survived by her husband of 53 ½ years, two sons; Mark Kessler of Sioux Falls and Bruce Kessler of Pierre, and two brothers Luverne (Mary) Bruening of Wall Lake and Raymond (Pat) Bruening of Odebolt, IA. Joan enjoyed her six grandchildren: Casey, Lane, Holly and Corena; Lucas and Kylie. She is also survived by many cousins. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marlene and husband Jim Bolita.
