JoAnn Bork, age 64, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Sunday, July 26, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.

Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Bork as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments