Joann Linn Ellis, 95
Joann Linn Ellis, 95, of Pierre, South Dakota, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Edgewood Senior Living in Pierre. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be written to the family at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Joann Linn Ellis was born in Sturgis, South Dakota, on October 23, 1925, to Marie (Kinney) and Bernard Linn. She attended Sturgis and Pierre public schools, later graduating from Pierre. Upon graduation she went to work for the State of South Dakota with the Game, Fish and Parks. Joann served her country in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Navy Department for a period of time and then returned to work with the Game Fish and Parks.
In 1947 Joann married Horace Ellis whose family owned the Modern Cleaners of which she and Horace took over ownership until it was sold in 1992. Within this time period, she and Horace fulfilled a loving parental experience by raising a foster son, Robert (Bob) Fackler.
In 1990, Joann retired from the Game, Fish and Parks with 45 years of service. She enjoyed her tenure with the department and the great bunch of people she met and worked with. Upon retirement, for multiple years she enjoyed her walks through the outdoors, camping in the many parks within South Dakota and boating on the Missouri River. Her inside memories were of card games and family dinners with her extended family.
Joann was a 50 years-plus member of the Order of Eastern Star, past president of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Joann was also a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ for many years.
She is survived by her family: Son Robert Fackler, granddaughters Sara Fackler and Erin Fackler (Goldstein) husband Roman, great grandkids Aidan, Asher, and Aurelia); Nephew Jim Linn (wife Joann, grandkids Shelby, Ashley, and Sawyer): and Nephew JJ Linn (wife Jill, grandkids Brianna, Josee and Gabbi). She is also survived by many Linn, Kelley and Lappat relatives.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Horace Ellis, parents Bernard and Marie Linn, Brothers James and Jon Linn, Sisters Jeanne Kelley and Jerilyn Lappat.
