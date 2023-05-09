Joseph Everett Meinen was born in Chamberlain, SD on March 15, 1951 to Bob and Mary Ann (Sweeney) Meinen from Vivian and died in Chamberlain on April 30, 2023 after various health issues.
Joe finished his education in Utah and went to Wyoming to work as a ranch hand for several years. When he returned to South Dakota he worked in the automotive industry in Pierre and Fort Pierre for a few years. After moving back to Vivian to help his parents he also worked as a ranch hand in the area. He was employed by Runnings in Pierre at the time of his death.
Joe was a hunter and a fisherman. He could be found in the lona area deer hunting. He enjoyed hosting the pheasant hunters in the fall. Joe was Vivian's favorite gardener and shared his crops with his neighbors, along with the eggs from his chickens. Joe was a proud member of the Vivian fire department and sold many of their fundraising raffle tickets over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob (1993), Mary Ann (1992), his brother, John (2020) and his grandson, Joseph (2021).
His remaining siblings are: Jeff of New Underwood, Joyce (Lance), Jan (Tom) and Judy of Minneapolis. He is survived by his significant other, Linda Sullivan and her children: Sarah (Eric) Serbousek, Samantha Sullivan (Justin Pederson) and Matthew. Joe and Linda enjoyed their grandchildren: Karleen, Addison and Jayda.
He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Vivian auditorium at a later date.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre.
