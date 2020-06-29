Joe Poindexter, 78
Joe Poindexter, 78, of Ree Heights, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.
Celebration of Joe’s life will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Midway Drive-In at Miller with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the celebration and will be able to tune into radio station FM 89.1 to hear the service. Private burial will be at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller.
Thomas Joseph “Joe” Poindexter was born November 7, 1941, at Big Spring, Texas to T.J. and Frances (Clements) Poindexter. At his age of 8, the family moved to Pierre, South Dakota, and in 1952, they moved to the ranch north of Ree Heights. Joe graduated from Ree Heights High School in 1960. He spent two years at Brookings for college before transferring to the University of Minnesota obtaining his Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine (DVM). Joe returned to the ranch and started his veterinarian practice.
On August 22, 1964, he married Joyce Rogers at the Ree Heights Community Church. This union brought four children: Janelle, Jolene, Jennifer, and Jay. Joe and Joyce made their home on the family ranch where they farmed and ranched, Joe also working as a veterinarian and raising a family.
Joe’s faith in the Lord was an important and central part of his life. He was a charter member and helped start First Baptist Church in Miller. He taught adult Sunday School for nearly 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was known to have a sweet tooth, enjoying all sweets. Joe loved working with his clients; always willing to spend extra time with clients and commented often how much he learned from them. He loved his ranch and cattle, especially his dogs on the ranch.
Grateful to have shared in Joe’s life is his wife, Joyce of Ree Heights; children: Janelle (Jon) Jessen and daughters, Sydney and Sara of Ree Heights; Jolene (JJ) Schall and children, Jordan and Jesse of Onida; Jennifer (Mike) Runge and sons, Briggs and Kagan of Ree Heights; and Jay (Arla) Poindexter of Ree Heights; sister, Paula (Terry) Spilde of Highmore; brother-in-law, Orval (Millie) Rogers of Ree Heights; sister-in-law, Betty Haetten of Halstead, Kansas; special aunt, Sandra Poindexter; special cousin, Mike (Carole) Clements; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and clients.
Preceding Joe in death were his parents, T.J. and Frances Poindexter; parents-in-law, Ray and Gladys Rogers; and grandparents: Joe and Minnie Poindexter, and Wylie and Mattie Clements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Good Samaritan Society — Miller, 421 E 4th Street, Miller, S.D. 57362 or charity of your choice.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Joe’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
