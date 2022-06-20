John A. Anderson

John A. Anderson, 95, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center.

John served in the United States Army.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, Rapid City.

Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with Full Military Honors.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, Rapid City.

