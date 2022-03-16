Purchase Access

John E Miller

John E Miller died March 12, 2022, in his oldest and youngest sons’ arms.

A Memorial Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at First United Methodist Church. His service will be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.

John was born February 20, 1949, in Viborg, SD, to John and Frances “Penny” Miller.

Survivors include Jacque, his loving wife of 50 years, along with his five children and families.

In lieu of flowers, Jacque invites donations to be made to the annual John E Miller Fourth of July Memorial Celebration at Pike Haven Resort.

