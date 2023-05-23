John Edward Schliessmann, 82, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Barrington, IL after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was born on December 16, 1940 in Pierre, SD to Eugene and Lillian Gwendolyn (Johnson) Schliessmann. John married Judith Ann Ford on November 27, 1970.
John is survived by his wife; daughters Mayren (Greg) Wells, Kristen (Chase) Bouchard; grandchildren Ian, Colin, and Katherine Bouchard; Crosby, Grady, and Lillian Wells; siblings Sally (Ned) Munger, Donald (Judith) Schliessmann, and Suzette (Marty) Chiechi Dammeier. He was preceded in death by his parents and sibling Mayren (Harold) Kern. He was a beloved uncle, nephew, and cousin to his very large family.
John loved to sing and be on stage; he was a member of St. Francis Xavier and St. James Choirs for over 40 years and was part of a senior acting troop, Still Acting Up. Volunteering was a big part of John’s retirement life; he worked the overnight shift at a homeless shelter (PADS) and served as Treasurer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Chicago for many years. When he wasn’t singing, volunteering, playing bridge or spending time with his beloved grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as ‘Grandpa Grumps', John loved to brew his home-craft beer branded SchliessBrew. He enjoyed sharing his delicious beer with family and friends; he retired from being a brewmaster after nearly 25 years and 186 batches.
Post high school graduation, John served in the Army and was stationed at the Pentagon. After his service, he went on to graduate from the University of South Dakota with a BS in accounting – a proud Coyote. He worked professionally as an accountant and financial controller for over 40 years.
All services were held at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, IL on May 15th.
To plant a tree in memory of John Schliessmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.