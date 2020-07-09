John Graves, 69, of Pierre, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, in Pierre. A Private Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
John Eldon Graves was born on June 22, 1951, in Pierre, SD, to Walter and Glenda (Huebner) Graves. John grew up and attended much of his schooling in Pierre, graduating in Memphis, TN, in 1969.
John spent his life working in construction and was known as a very hard worker. John was man of morals and always put his family first. He loved hunting, fishing, and archery. John was an avid reader and enjoyed his daily walks.
John spent his life playing a special role in his nephew Cole Darling and niece Katlyn Gustafson’s life. John especially enjoyed spending time outdoors with Cole and Katlyn teaching them how to hunt and fish.
John is survived by his sisters and brothers, Cheryl (Dick) Hyde of Onida, Walter (Becca) Graves of Hartford, Gary and (Lauri) Graves of Pierre, Julie Darling of Pierre, Mark Graves of Pierre, Susan Graves of Box Elder, Barbara (Royce) Volker of Rapid City, Amy (Lane) Jibben of Sioux Falls, and Jim (Laura) Graves of Pierre; nephew Cole Darling of Rapid City, niece Katlyn (Derek) Gustafson of Pierre, and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father Walter Graves, mother Glenda Graves, and brother Daniel Graves.
