John Henry Hipple
John Henry Hipple, 92, of Pierre, SD, died peacefully in his sleep on March 3, 2021, at his home.
John’s visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Feigum Funeral Home of Pierre. The funeral will be on Tuesday, March 9, at 10:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church of Pierre. Graveside services will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family encourages everyone to wear masks for the visitation and funeral.
John and his twin brother George were born on March 5, 1928, to Robert and Lois (Henry) Hipple. John was raised in Pierre but spent many summers in Hisega in the Black Hills. John attended school in Pierre, graduating from Pierre High School. While in high school, the twins had the opportunity to participate in a surveying trip to Alaska for a summer. This was a working trip where they traveled by canoe and lived off dried food and the bounty of the land.
After graduation, John and George joined the Army Air Corps, taking basic training in Florida and being stationed together in Greenland. While in the Air Corps, the twins were able to apply their love of photography in analyzing the aerial photographs they took. After completing their service, the twins used their GI Bill to attend Yale University, their Dad’s alma mater.
Their joint adventures continued at Yale, with both John and George making the varsity basketball and track teams. After their senior year, the twins made the Harvard – Yale traveling track team. That summer they traveled by ship to Europe, spending the entire summer traveling and competing in track meets with that team. They competed in both running and jumping events, even setting a few records as they traveled around Europe.
When they graduated college and completed their travels, they returned to Pierre to begin work at the Capital Journal, the family newspaper business. John took on the business of taking pictures and writing stories, while George dealt with production and general business. They worked through the conversion from letterpresses to offset presses and into the digital age. As the business grew, they had to move to larger facilities, two different times. It isn’t easy moving a printing press!
John met Dawn Delores Young and married her in 1952. They spent their honeymoon at the family cabin in Hisega, SD. John and Dawn had four children: Debra, Brad, Scott, and Brian. Dawn died in 2009.
John, an avid golfer and bowler, was eventually inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame with his brother George. He spent many enjoyable hours bowling and golfing with his friends at the various bowling alleys and golf courses in the state. John was able to keep bowling into his late 80’s and golfing through this last summer with his sons.
John was a lifelong outdoorsman. He enjoyed golfing, boating, hunting, fishing, and archery. John and George were instrumental in starting the Oahe Yacht Club to help coordinate the early boating adventures as the waters started to rise behind the dams on the Missouri River. John was also involved in the How Kota Bowmen, Oahe 4-H rodeo, and other clubs and civic groups in the Pierre area. In addition, he was involved in the state and national newspaper associations.
John enjoyed spending time with people and socializing. He spent every Sunday’s lunch with his kids. His family was truly precious to him.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Delores Young Hipple, his twin brother George, and his parents. He is survived by his four children, Debra Bieser, Brad Hipple, Scott Hipple, and Brian Hipple all of Pierre, SD, his grandkids Tim (Chesea) Bieser and Jennifer Bieser as well as his great grandchildren, Jonathan and Claudia Bieser.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the John Hipple memorial. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
