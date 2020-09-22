John J. Hoffman passed away September 19, 2020, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, SD, surrounded by family, after battling Alzheimer’s disease.
He was 83.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy Kay Hoffman; mother-in-law, Alice Paull; sister, Ilse (John Riley) Hoffman; brother-in-law, Richard (Dianne) Paull; cousin, Mara (Andy – dec.) Riteris; six children, John T. (Teresa) Hoffman, Sandra (Marlin Ellington) Hoffman, Suzanne (Lawrence) Vogel, Catherine (Monte) Leiferman, Kimberly (Mike) Albertson, and Scott (Danita) Hoffman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.