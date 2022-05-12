John J. Miller, Sr., 66, of Ormond Beach Florida passed peacefully on April 29th, 2022.
John was born on October 13th, 1955 and grew up in Crystal River with his five beloved siblings to parents Samuel and Garnet Miller. John attended Hampton DuBose academy, and after graduating from McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he went on to study business at Florida State University. After graduating from Florida State, he began a career in hospitality management that spanned most of his life. John truly loved his work, but even more so, he truly loved the people he worked with. Throughout his career, he made many friends who became like family. Upon retirement, John joined USPS in Pierre, South Dakota where he enjoyed spending time in cooler weather and getting to know everyone in town.
John never knew a stranger in this life and found duty and joy in helping others. He couldn’t walk past someone on the sidewalk without saying “Good Morning!” even if it was 4 p.m. A lifelong follower of Jesus Christ, he embodied his values by stopping for stranded motorists, buying groceries for his struggling neighbors, and by seeing those in need and helping in any way he could. John loved keeping up with his friends and family all over the country by sending jokes and memes, and maybe an occasional phone call.
A true audiophile, John could always be heard whistling or humming his favorite tunes. Among The Beatles, Johnny Cash, and Waylon and Willie and the Boys, John’s favorites were always praise songs. He shared a passion for guitar with his son, Jordan, who became the accomplished guitarist John always dreamed of becoming.
John was predeceased by his parents Dr. Samuel Rush Miller, Sr. and Garnet Field Miller, and his treasured sister Margie Miller. He is survived by his two children Jordan and Kristi Miller, his brothers Sam and Dan Miller, and his sisters Vicki Miller-Morris and Katie Miller, as well as many adored nieces and nephews and his handsome cat Hawkins.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach on Friday, May 20th at 11 a.m. Family is requesting your favorite photos of John be brought to the memorial service.
To plant a tree in memory of John Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
