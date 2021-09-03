John “Jack” Ellenbecker
John “Jack” Ellenbecker passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021, at his home with his
family at his side. He was born June 19, 1946, to Catherine (Ivory) and Walter Ellenbecker at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 5th at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 6th, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Jack grew up in Sioux Falls, graduating from O’Gorman High School in 1964. Jack attended
Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD, and attained a degree in Business Administration. He moved to Pierre, SD, in 1968 and went to work for the State as a computer programmer. He then shifted into accounting, supporting the Board of Regents and then served for almost three decades as the Budget and Finance Officer for the Supreme Court of SD. He completed a Masters in Court Administration from the National Center for Court Administration during his tenure with the state. He retired after working 37 years for the State in 2004.
On November 4, 1967, Jack married Teri D’Amour in Aberdeen, SD, she was the love of his life
for their 53 years together. Jack was a longtime member of St. Peter & Paul church here in Pierre. Jack was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a true outdoorsman and was active in many different organizations supporting wildlife conservation. Jack loved the Pierre community for many reasons, particularly for its ever changing variety of outdoor activities. His first love was walleye fishing where he often competed in tournaments winning and placing in several of them.
Jack was a devoted family man and loved to spend time with his family. His greatest legacy is his family.
He is survived by his wife Teri, four children and their families: Dave (Sheli) Ellenbecker of
Sturgis, Jim (Laura) Ellenbecker of Pierre, Dr. Jon (Jenny) Ellenbecker and Stephanie (George) Vandel of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Tyson (Nikki) Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls, Austin (Grace) Ellenbecker of Spearfish, Nathan Ellenbecker of Baltimore, MD, Daniel (Sierrah) Ellenbecker of Pierre, Ethan (Olana) Munson, Simon and Sarina Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls, Ayden, Nolan and Makaylah Vandel of Sioux Falls and 2 great-grandchildren, Oliver Ellenbecker of Spearfish and Cora Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls. Jack is also survived by his six siblings. His brothers: Bill(Cindy), Richard(Kathy), and twin Jim(Kathy) all of Sioux Falls. His sisters: Julie(Jack)Roche of Mahtomedi, MN, Mary(Rick) Althoff of Sioux Falls, and Margaret(Steve) Jergenson of Omaha plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Catherine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Helmsley Cancer Care Center at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital or Avera Hospice/Homecare. The family would like to express extreme gratitude to the caregivers at the Helmsley Center for their compassionate and thoughtful care over the past two years.
