John “Jack” Lynn Anton
John “Jack” Lynn Anton, 89, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on May 23, 2021.
Jack was born in Wessington Springs, SD, on July 6, 1931. He graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1949, and met his future wife while attending school there. He went on to attend the South Dakota School of Mines and received a degree in engineering.
Jack married Elizabeth “Betty” Powell on October 2, 1953. They were married for 67 years and had two children, John Jeffrey and Bonnie Lou. They raised their children in Huron, SD, until 1977 and then moved to Fort Pierre, SD. In his later years, they moved to Wessington Springs, SD, and then back to Pierre, SD, and spent their winters in south Texas. In May of 2020, they officially called Texas home when they moved to Fort Worth.
Jack worked as a Highway Engineer for the State of South Dakota for 44 years. He enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, camping, fishing, dancing, an evening Totty or two, enjoyed many good times and laughs in south Texas with friends, and time with his family. He was known for his limericks and quick one-liners and was active in the Exchange and Optimist clubs. Jack was very handy and liked DIY projects too.
Jack is preceded in death by his father John Cyril Anton, his mother, Rachel Rose Cowan and brother James “Jim” Anton.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty Anton, children John Jeffrey Anton and Bonnie Lou Wiehoff, grandchildren Jessica Davidson, John Matthew Anton (Sheila), Forrest Lauritzen (Christina), Nicholas Wingle and Melissa Varone (Casey), Kyle Dean, his 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are being held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Church Angels Funeral home from 2pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Church Angels Funeral Home, in his name, 6301 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133.
