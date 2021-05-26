John Kern
John Kern, 24, of Pierre passed away from natural causes at his home Saturday, May 22, 2021.
A prayer service will take place on Thursday, May 27th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, followed by a visitation ending at 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 28th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The funeral service will be available for viewing at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found at the top of John’s obituary page.
John Tyler Kern was born on September 14, 1996, in Sioux Falls, SD. His parents are Jesse and Kimberly (Jensen) Kern. He grew up in Canistota, SD, and attended school there until his sophomore year. He graduated from the Bridgewater, Emery, Ethan High School. After this he moved to Vermillion and went to Sesdac. He worked at HyVee in Vermillion for a few years before moving to Pierre recently to be closer to family. He was currently employed at Yesway.
John was loved by many close and far. He loved playing games with his brother, cousin, and uncle. He also had a love for fishing and camping with his family and with his grandpa and grandma Jensen. He loved his Saturday visits with his aunt and uncle Michele and Dion and his visits with his cousins Joe, Dom, Chris and Isabel and their children. The last few months he loved spending time with his brothers and sisters and his cousin and uncle and aunts in Pierre. He will be greatly missed.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger Jensen, Mary Small and James Kern, his siblings: Jaycob, Natasha and Destinee.
John is survived by his parents Jesse and Kim Kern, his siblings: Rian, RJ, Lillian, Liz and Jenessa, his grandma Diane Jensen as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
