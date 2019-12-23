John McKay, 78
John McKay, age 78, of Sturgis formerly of Huron, South Dakota, died on Friday, December 20, at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.
A rosary service will be held from 12:30-1:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, December 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, December 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, December 28, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Zell, South Dakota.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
