John Meinen, 61, of Mitchell, SD, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home in Mitchell.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020, at Vivian Cemetery in Vivian, SD. A visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell with a 6:30 PM prayer service.
