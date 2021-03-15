John Pellerzi

John Pellerzi, age 70, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Thursday March 11, 2021.

Visitation begins at 6:00 PM, with a memorial service at 7:00 PM Tuesday March 16, 2021, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

