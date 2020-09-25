John Russell Young, 91
John Russell Young, 91, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd, at Fort Meade Medical Center in Sturgis, SD.
John was born in Epiphany, SD, on August 26th, 1929, to Frank R. and Minnie (Kreutzfeldt) Young.
John spent most of his childhood growing up in Mt. Vernon, SD, and graduated high school in 1947. In the fall of 1950, he entered into the army during the Korean War and served until 1952. John married Hyacinth “Linn” (Budnevitch) on September 27th, 1969. John worked his entire 45 plus year career for the South Dakota Department of Transportation in the Materials Testing Lab.
Throughout his life he enjoyed golfing, especially during retirement with his grand kids and with his retired buddies. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, a member of the Elks Club, and a member of the Pierre Country Club on Farm Island and Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
John is survived by Hyacinth of Pierre, his wife of 51 years; son Jason (Krista) from Rapid City; four stepchildren Sharon Johnson, Bernard (Julie) Linn, James Linn all from Pierre and Joseph (Candace) Linn from Fairfax, IA; 11 grandchildren McKenzy Young (Heather), Natalie Young, John Young, Megan (Adam) Bertsch, Sarah Linn, James (Karen) Linn, Drew Johnson, Anna Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Jameson (Faith) Linn, Mason (JaLynn) Linn, Parker Linn; 11 great-grandchildren. Also, nieces Debra Bieser and Catherine Warwick as well as nephews Brad Hipple, Scott Hipple, Brian Hipple, Mark Schultz, Russell Young, Barry Young, and John Young.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Minnie; two brothers Forrest Young and Ed Young; sisters Maxine Schultz, Dawn Hipple, and nephews Todd Schultz and Steve Schultz, John Young, Tom Young and niece Kathy Baker.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th, from 5pm to 8pm at the Fieldhouse in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12pm to 1pm, September 30th at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD, with burial following at 2pm at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis SD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Dakota Junior Golf Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.