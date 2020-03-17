John Sundahl, 66
John Sundahl, 66, of Pierre, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services were held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetery. A recording of John’s funeral service is available to be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com.
John Ray Sundahl was born on December 26, 1953, in Wagner, South Dakota, to Don and Pauline Sundahl. He graduated from Riggs High School in 1972. He joined the United States Army in 1972. After training in Aberdeen, Maryland, he was stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado. He served in the Army for four years. He married Linda (Gabriel) Sundahl in 1973, and three children were born to them, Melissa, Michelle and Jason. After his leaving the Army, John and Linda moved to Pierre. John worked in the delivery business during the rest of his career, which included Terrace Park, Gillette Diary, Old Home Bread and Sarah Lee. A lot of people referred to him as “The Breadman.” John was a hard worker, dedicated to his job. Due to health issues, John was forced to retire early.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He loved to spend his free time fishing, hosting family fish frys to show off the fruits of his labor, looking at classic cars and driving his 1970 Mustang Mach 1. John enjoyed travelling especially going on cruises.
John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda; his children, Melissa Neyhart (Tony) Pierre, Michelle Dieball (Chris), Travis AFB, CA and Jason Sundahl (Lacy), Pierre; his eight grandchildren, Molly, Noah, Jaxon, Kinley, Trevor, Alec, Brecken, and Kember; his dad, Don Sundahl; siblings, Donna Howard (Gary), Gary Sundahl (Lawrence), Terry Sundahl (Karen), Charlie Sundahl, and Carol Palese; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Sundahl; sisters, Judy Ann Sundahl and Peggy Sundahl; and brother, Ronnie Honomichl.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.