John Therrien

John Therrien, age 80, of Pierre, South Dakota, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

At John's request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

