John Zilverberg, 106, of Highmore passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Prairie Heights in Aberdeen.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Hyde County Auditorium, Highmore, with Father Paul T. Josten officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Highmore. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the Hyde County Auditorium, Highmore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the John Zilverberg Family Foundation, which supports organizations in the Highmore area.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. visit www.familyfuneralhome.net

