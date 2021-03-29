Jon Todd Meyer was born Aug. 3, 1962, in McCook Lake, South Dakota, to Chuck and Elaine Meyer on August 3, 1962.
He graduated from Jefferson High School and then enrolled at South Dakota State University, where he earned an undergraduate degree in Engineering. Following graduation at SDSU in 1984, he began working for the State of South Dakota in Pierre where he met Kathy Varilek, and they were wed in 1986. Jon and Kathy moved their family, which included two sons, to Omaha, Nebraska, in 1990 when Jon accepted a job offer with a local consulting firm. Jon spent the next 15 years working in the private sector as a Civil Engineer before taking a position with the City of Omaha where he worked until the time of his passing, March 21, 2021.
Jon was a dedicated husband and father that loved spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren. When not giving piggyback rides to his grandkids, Jon could be found in his fishing boat or working on a project on the family acreage in Gretna. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to lend a helping hand. Jon brightened any room he was in and the simple joy with which he lived his life will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by father, Chuck Meyer. Survived by wife, Kathy Meyer; sons, Matthew Meyer (Lauren), Michael Meyer (Ashley); grandchildren: Samuel, Miriam, Levi, and Ava; mother, Elaine Meyer; siblings: Greg Meyer (Debbie), Jan March (Gary), and Jeff Meyer (Cathy).
Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, March 26th, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Omaha, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com
