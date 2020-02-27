Jordan Gene Steelman, 31
Jordan Gene Steelman, 31, of Redfield, SD, and formerly of Pierre, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield.
Jordan had a great sense of humor and his laugh was infectious! He was an avid gamer, loved music, watching movies, hanging out with family and friends, driving his car, fishing, and cooking (especially smoking meat on his Traeger). In his younger years, he enjoyed skateboarding and riding his dirt bike.
Jordan’s friends and family meant the world to him. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life whether you met him in Iowa, Arizona, or South Dakota. A close childhood friend summed Jordan up well, Jordan was an old school soul in a young man’s body and if you broke through his hard exterior you found an absolute heart of gold!
Jordan fought more battles and demons than most will ever see, but he went out a Superman with eight months of sobriety thanks to Avera treatment program (Wentworth) in Aberdeen, SD.
A celebration of life will be planned in the next few months.
