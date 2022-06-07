Jordan "Jordie" Suzanne Billet was born July 25, 1989, to Sean and Gina Billet in Pierre, SD. She passed away from a brain aneurysm on June 5, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls despite heroic efforts by the medical team.
Jordan attended Washington Elementary School, Georgia Morse Middle School and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 2007. She moved to Sioux Falls where she briefly worked in the Empire Mall before starting a successful career in the hospitality industry. She was employed by Buffalo Wild Wings until her untimely death.
Jordan’s love of basketball began while still in her infant seat. She dribbled a basketball as soon as she could walk, and played traveling basketball from 3rd through 8th grade. Her love for basketball continued into her adult life as she followed the NBA, and especially the Golden State Warriors.
Jordan married Adam Miller on May 29, 2013. The marriage ended in a harmonious divorce.
Jordan was a sassy, sweet, fun-loving, outgoing person and was able to make friends quickly. One of her friends described her as having “extreme FOMO” (Fear of Missing Out). People loved Jordan and were drawn to her beautiful smile and personality. Her kindness led her to be a generous and selfless organ and tissue donor.
Jordan will be deeply missed by her family and a multitude of friends; her loving parents, Sean (Lori) Billet and Gina Billet, sister Josie Billet, grandparents, Sandee Smith, Gloria Hanson (Ron Schreiner) and Dennis (Bernie) Hanson, aunts Bonnie (Matt) Hatterman of Rosemount, MN, and Sandi Hansen of Lincoln, NE and cousins, Charley, Quinn and Greyson Hatterman and Alex and Addy Hansen.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Fred Smith and Douglas Billet, uncle Michael Hansen and great grandparents.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 18, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
To plant a tree in memory of Jordan Billet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
