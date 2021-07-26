Joseph C. Serbousek
Joseph C. Serbousek, 6, of Pierre passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Farm Island Recreation Area near Pierre from the result of an accidental drowning while trying to save his grandfather who had suffered a heart attack and fallen into the water. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, July 27th, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28th, at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with burial to follow at the Agar Cemetery. The funeral services will be live streamed at the top of his grandpa Chuck’s obituary page the day of the service at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Joseph was born on January 14th, 2015, at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre to Eric and Sarah (Sullivan) Serbousek. From the time he was a toddler he was a very inquisitive boy with a knack for being able to fix and take things apart. If he wasn’t playing he was in his dad’s shop pretending to work on cars and use equipment that was well beyond his years. He was a loving big brother to his little sister Karleen who he adored from the day she was born. He went to kindergarten at Kennedy Elementary where he earned many Star Student Awards. Joseph loved anything outdoors especially hunting and fishing or having to do with cars and drag racing. He was a very active boy from the time he woke up in the morning until he went to bed at night.
He is survived by his parents Eric and Sarah and sister Karleen of Pierre. His grandmothers Linda Sullivan (Joe Meinen) of Vivian and Marianne Heib of Sioux Falls and his grandfather Charles Sullivan of Pierre. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles Samantha Sullivan of Pierre; Matthew (Bobbie Ann) Sullivan and Chyan of Grenville, SD; Terry Lockhart of Pierre; Miles McNickel of Pierre; Justin Tjeerdsma of Pierre; grandpa and grandma Jay (Beaula) Tjeerdsma of Springfield, SD; cousins Jayda Boxley, Addison Waage, Ann Tjeerdsma special friend Morgan Roman and numerous cousins and great aunts and uncles.
