Joseph Haynes

Joseph Allen Haynes was born on January 31, 1955, to C. Stanley Haynes and Frances (Holland) Haynes in Scotland, SD. Joe passed into eternity while at home surrounded by his family on October 5, 2022, from pancreatic cancer at the age of 67.
He grew up on the edge of town and spent many hours playing down by the creek with his younger brother, Dave. Joe attended school in Scotland, graduating from high school in 1973. He was active in the Pathfinders singing and ministry group during high school and developed many life-long friendships from this group. Following high school, Joe attended Huron College and graduated in 1978 with a teaching degree in the areas of math and science.
Shortly after starting college, Joe met his future wife, Linda Horsley; they married on June 5, 1977, in Huron. They loved spending time with their children and grandchildren; it was always a great reason to travel! This past spring, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary by vacationing in Hawai’i.
Joe worked in several career areas throughout his life; he was a science/math teacher, printing entrepreneur and optician. In 2017, he was chosen as one of six divisional Optician of the Year winners within the entire Walmart vision centers nationally. Being mechanically inclined, Joe loved working on home improvement projects and fixing various things. He enjoyed hunting adventures each fall with family members.
The defining characteristic of Joe was his commitment and devotion to the Lord and he strove to live each day in a way that reflected this love. Joe and Linda were blessed with three wonderful children; Joe so enjoyed watching and supporting them in their various activities (sports, plays, concerts, show choir) while they were growing up.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife Linda, of Pierre; Aaron (Krissy) Haynes of Pierre; Angela (Jadey) Hansen of Westminster, CO; Brandon (Allison) Haynes of Marcellus, NY; and nine grandchildren. Siblings include LeRoy (Kathie) Haynes of Canton, MN; Julia (LeRoy) Larson of Rapid City; Betty Raad of Rapid City; Rollin Haynes of Slayton, MN; Dorothy (Richard) Higgins of Rapid City; Barbara (Moussa) Nour of Sioux Falls; Beverly (John) Weaver of Stafford, VA; Chuck (Sue) Haynes of Youngsville, NC; and David (Pat) Haynes of Crooks. Brothers and sisters-in-law include Allen (Susie) Horsley, Duane (Kris) Horsley, Gary (Rhonda) Horsley and Janet (Duane) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Robin, his father and mother-in-law Gerald and Beverly Horsley, and a brother-in-law Gary Rhead.
Memorial visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre and a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 10th, 2022, at The Bridge Wesleyan Church in Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
