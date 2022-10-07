Joseph Haynes

Joseph Allen Haynes was born on January 31, 1955, to C. Stanley Haynes and Frances (Holland) Haynes in Scotland, SD. Joe passed into eternity while at home surrounded by his family on October 5, 2022, from pancreatic cancer at the age of 67.

Service information

Oct 9
Visitation
Sunday, October 9, 2022
3:00PM-5:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Oct 10
Memorial Service
Monday, October 10, 2022
11:00AM
The Bridge Wesleyan Church
107 E. 7th Street
Pierre, South Dakota 57501
