Joseph “Joe” Pitlick, 79, of Pierre, SD, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
Joe was born on February 7, 1941, to John and Florence (Smith) Pitlick in Pierre. He grew up on the family farm north of Pierre. Rather than finishing high school Joe decided to go to Brookings to a welding school. He returned to the area and did some farming and custom harvesting before beginning his career with the South Dakota Department of Transportation Highway Department. Joe married Velda Patterson on June 8, 1963, in Highmore, SD.
Joe was a hard worker. He worked for the DOT for over 40 years and also farmed. After retirement he continued to farm and also helped others with farming. He was often the first to arrive and the last to leave at the end of the day. Joe also enjoyed working on tractors and taking part in antique tractor pulls.
Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years Velda Pitlick of Pierre, his siblings: Kenneth Pitlick of Newcastle, WY, Janet Lehmkuhl, Paul Pitlick, Michael (Beth) Pitlick all of Pierre, David (Jane) Pitlick of Onida and Tom Pitlick (Rita Wagner) of Casper, WY, sister-in-law Verneal (Terry) O’Brien of Highmore, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Mary, his wife’s parents Ann and Rolland Patterson, in-laws; Mary Ann Pitlick, Roger Lehmkuhl, Lyle Patterson and Milton (Dixie) Patterson and one nephew.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak there will be a private funeral liturgy service at 10:00am on Friday, May 8th, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. The family wishes to invite you to join them through a live stream video link that can be found at the top of Joe’s obituary on the Isburg Funeral Chapel website at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. There will also be a public graveside service at 11:15am at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre.
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
