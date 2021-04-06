Joseph Michael Tusa, 61, of Pierre, passed away March 29, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Born August 21, 1959, Joseph was born and raised in St Paul, MN.
Joseph was preceded in death by fathers Steven E. Tusa and Merlin Anderson, grandparents James and Hazel Tusa and Jerome and Winnefred Ottum.
He is survived by mothers Jeraldyne Ottum Anderson and Kathleen Tusa, daughter Nichole Tusa, sons Jason Tusa Robinson and Anthony Tusa Robinson, seven grandchildren, sister Julie (Chuck) Leonard, brothers Steven (Susan) and Thomas Tusa, Michael (Ann) Anderson and Keith (Rhonda) Anderson, several nieces, nephews and many great nieces and great nephews, along with extended family and friends.
Special thanks to: Aunt Jan Ottum Enright, Nichole (Shawn), special grandson Gabe, Wyatt and Janet, Rita, Brianna, Tony and special cousin Ernest Canode.
Joe was always the life of the party and we will miss his sweet smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Joe’s Birthday, Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Pierre, SD.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
