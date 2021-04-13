Joyce Gilkerson, 72, of Pierre, passed away April 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery.
Joyce was born September 3, 1948, to James and Virginia (Schmidt) Gilkerson in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in Ottumwa, Iowa. She then went on to graduate from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College and took a teaching position in Hannibal, Missouri. She later left teaching and worked with various banking institutions including Wells Fargo, US Bank and Fort Pierre National Bank. Much of her working life she lived in Davenport, Iowa, but also had short stays in Missouri, Iowa, Montana and Pierre. Her final position was with the SD Department of Transportation.
When Joyce wasn’t working, her fun loving nature often found her spending time with friends and family enjoying a spontaneous party, “get together”, or meal out. Joyce also enjoyed traveling and was always up for an adventure. Joyce took joy in God’s creations and held a great love of animals. She loved her cats dearly and was passionately protective of animals in general.
Joyce held a deep faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which sustained her throughout her life. She cared deeply for her loved ones, and her prayers and support will be missed, but she will continue to be held uniquely dear in the hearts of her friends and “cousins.”
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Faith and infant brother John. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
