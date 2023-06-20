Judith Gretschmann

Judith Louise Gretschmann, known affectionately as Judy, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2023 at Edgewood Living in Pierre, South Dakota. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

