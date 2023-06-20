Judith Gretschmann

Judith Louise Gretschmann, known affectionately as Judy, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2023 at Edgewood Living in Pierre, South Dakota. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Judy was born on February 2, 1939, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Carl and Olive (Mitchell) Anderson. Judy was a loving and kind soul who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Judy was raised in Belle Fourche and attended a country grade school before graduating from Newell High School. She continued her education at the National School of Business in Rapid City, where she honed her skills and prepared for a successful career. She married the love of her life, Arthur Dean Gretschmann, and together they built a beautiful life full of love and happiness.
Judy dedicated over 30 years of her life to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, where she held the position of Secretarial and Word Processing Supervisor. Her colleagues knew her as a hardworking and optimistic individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Judy's dedication to her work and her colleagues was evident in the lasting relationships she built throughout her career.
Outside of her professional life, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling with her husband Dean and their extended family. Judy had a special fondness for spending time with her nieces and nephews, who brought her immense joy and laughter. Her presence at family gatherings was always a source of warmth and love.
Judy's kindness and optimistic nature were infectious, and she had a unique ability to make those around her feel cared for and valued. Her generosity extended beyond her family and friends, as she was also actively involved in various associations related to her work and community. This involvement allowed her to create an even wider circle of friends and acquaintances who admired her for her genuine nature and commitment to making the world a better place.
In her later years, Judy continued to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with her family and friends, watching her nieces and nephews grow, and exploring the beauty of South Dakota's great outdoors. Her love for life and her ability to find joy in every moment served as an inspiration to all who knew her.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Dean Gretschmann, sisters, Janet Friedel (twin); Mary Hade; and Esther Fischer. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law who will cherish her memory and continue to celebrate her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dale and Kenneth; sister Catherine and a brother-in-law.
As we remember and celebrate the life of Judith Louise Gretschmann, we are reminded of the impact she had on so many lives. Her loving nature, kindness, and unwavering optimism will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Judy's life was a testament to the power of love, compassion, and the simple joys that can be found in everyday life. May her memory serve as a beacon of light and love for all who were touched by her presence.
