Judith “Judy” Bassett, 81

Judith “Judy” Bassett, 81, of Rapid City, previously of Pierre, passed away May 9, 2020.

Judy was born March 2, 1939, to Harley and Adeline (Pherson) Norton in Bremerton, WA. She married Cecil Bassett in Lyons, OR, on September 7, 1957. To this union were born David, Mark, and Marianne.

She is survived by her husband Cecil and their three children and families, along with a host of extended family members and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.

