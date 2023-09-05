Judith 'Judy' Cheatham (nee Olander), age 87 of Woodbury, MN passed away peacefully on August 29, 2023 after a brief illness. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her lovely smile, laughter, sense of humor, intelligence, compassion, empathy, loyal support, and independent spirit.
Judy was born on March 23, 1936 in Pierre, South Dakota to Ralph and Lucille (née Crawford) Olander. She attended high school in Pierre and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from South Dakota State College (now South Dakota State University). While at South Dakota State, she won the contest for Miss State College and was runner-up to Miss South Dakota.
Before her retirement, Judy worked in corporate communications for Guidant Corporation (now Boston Scientific). She especially enjoyed playing bridge; dancing with her husband Roger; spending time with Roger, her children, grandchildren, and friends; playing golf; meeting new people; and traveling with her husband and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lucille; and brother, Kenneth. Judy is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Brenda Barnes, Brian Barnes, and Diane (Mark) Roepke; stepchildren, Cara Lundeen and David Cheatham; brother, William (Bill) Olander; grandchildren, Stephanie (Eric) Metzler; Grace, Nina, Sarah and Christian Roepke; Erin Cheatham; Macy Barnes; great-grandchildren, Marissa and Bryson Metzler; and many other loving friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the music program at White Bear Lake United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023, preceded by a gathering for Judy’s friends and family at 10 a.m. at White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch St, White Bear Lake MN. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
