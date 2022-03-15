Judy A. Bauer, 65, Spearfish, and formerly of Harrold, died peacefully Sunday, March 13, 2022, in comfort care in Deadwood, SD.
Judy was born August 30, 1956, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, to Shirley (Degen) and Gordon Keller. She was raised, attended, and graduated from Harrold in 1974. Judy married Dennis Bauer on August 22, 1981, in Highmore. They were blessed with three children.
Throughout her life, Judy worked for the State of South Dakota, Easter Seals, Department of Social Services, and Black Hills State University. Judy brought joy and laughter to everyone she worked with.
Judy will be most remembered for the love of her family and grandchildren. Judy’s daughter, Amy, gave Judy her first precious granddaughter, Brayah, in 2011. Her son, Jordan, then blessed her with two grandsons, Landon in 2017 and Brennan in 2021. Nobody spoiled their grandchildren more than Judy.
Judy is survived by her three children, son Eric Lappe of Spearfish, daughter Amy Clemons of Bismarck, and son Jordan (Amanda) Bauer of Rapid City; granddaughter Brayah Clemons and grandsons, Landon Bauer and Brennan Bauer; mother Shirley (Degen) Sandal; father-in-law Don Sandal; siblings, Terry (Joyce) Keller of Pierre, Deborah (Keller) Schley of St. Louis, and Melanie (Bob) Bauer of Harrold; brother-in-law Jack (Carrie) Bauer of Sioux Falls, sisters-in-law Sister Joelle Bauer of Yankton, Jane Keller of Platte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Dennis; her father Gordon; her brothers Doug, David, and Jimmy; father-in-law August Bauer, mother-in-law Vivian Bauer, brothers-in-law Danny Schley and Mike McDevitt, and sister-in-law Donna McDevitt.
Services will be held in celebration of Judy’s life at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD, on March 17th at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the family at 929 Summerfield Dr., Rapid City, SD 57703.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may convey condolences at www.osheimschmidt.com.
