Judy A. (LaFurge) Hoellein
Judy A. Hoellein, 76, of Chamberlain, SD, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hyke Funeral Home, in Redfield. Judy’s funeral and Eastern Star Service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Hyke Funeral Home, with Fr. George Parmeter officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Redfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home (www.hykefuneralhome.com).
Judy (LaFurge) Hoellein was born on October 10, 1946, to Leigh and Donna (Norling) LaFurge, in Pierre, SD. She grew up on a farm south of Harold, SD. Judy graduated from Harold High School and attended the National School of Business in Rapid City.
Judy then went on to live in North Dakota, and after her first marriage, she returned to Pierre, SD, and worked for the State of South Dakota Department of Public Safety. While there, Judy met Wayne Hoellein and was married on May 4, 1974. Wayne got a job in Chamberlain, SD, and they moved there.
Over the years, Judy worked as a bookkeeper for McDonald Oil. After the business was sold, she worked as a gas station attendant for Hiebs Main Standard, which was sold, and she moved to cooking for the Chamberlain Academy in Chamberlain; from there, Judy worked for the North Park C Store and finally for Vets Truck Stop, where she retired. Judy really loved these jobs as she could always meet and visit new people.
Judy was active in the United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School until her health began to fail. She so loved working with the young people. Judy also took the Stevens Ministry series program. She was a 39-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Judy held an office every year; she was in the Order of the Eastern Star and one year as a State Officer.
Judy was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as president for several years. Judy loved to garden, knit, and quilting. Of all the quilts she made, she never sold one. They were given to friends or donated to charity raffles.
Judy is survived by her husband Wayne of Chamberlain, her son: Christian McGraw, and wife Julie and granddaughter: Mykel of Watertown, SD; Grandson: Anthony (Tyra) Soulek and great-granddaughter Felicity; her son: Daniel and wife Jennifer and granddaughter Abigail of Huron, SD. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Feller and Nancy (Larry) Galinat of Pierre, SD.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Leigh and Donna (Norling) LaFurge, her sister Susan (LaFurge) Kortum, and her husband, Harold Kortum.
