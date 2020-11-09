Judy Ann Farnsworth, 70
Judy Ann Farnsworth, 70, of Pierre, South Dakota, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, from complications of COVID-19.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, with internment to follow at Pukwana Cemetery in Pukwana, SD. Social distancing and masks would be appreciated. The memorial service will be live streamed. The address is at the top of her obituary page: http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Judy was born January 24, 1950, to Gerald and Bonnie (Larson) Gardner in Boulder, Colorado. Judy grew up in Pierre, South Dakota, and attended T.F. Riggs High School with the class of 1968. Judy married Landis Weaver in 1968 and had two sons, Michael and Thomas. Judy married Monte Farnsworth on June 4, 1982, and they had two children, Ian and Sarah. During their marriage, they lived in Presho and Lemmon before settling down in Pierre in 1988.
In her late twenties, Judy re-invented herself. She loved to dance and was excited to try new experiences. She flourished and met so many interesting people. Judy enjoyed traveling with her siblings and going on new adventures. She even tried her hand at softball.
Judy was employed with the State of South Dakota for 25 years; retiring from the Department of Public Safety. She was an EMT, CPR Instructor Trainer and Car Seat Coordinator. Judy was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Jaycettes and the PTA. Her other work included retail and she was a daycare provider for several years.
Judy was a card enthusiast. She was a master at “Hearts” and Whist. Judy enjoyed playing Cribbage with Monte during their lunch hours together. She loved making crafts for her family and friends. Judy took great joy in her card stamp collection. She spent her time making Christmas and birthday cards and was always excited to share them with others.
Judy will be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind eyes. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially cherished her role as Grandma and was notorious for spoiling her grandchildren at every opportunity. Those lucky enough to have known her will only look back and remember she was filled with kindness, compassion and love for others.
Judy is survived by her husband Monte Farnsworth; her children: Michael Weaver, Thomas (fiancé Danni Barry) Weaver, Ian (Nicole) Farnsworth and Sarah Farnsworth; eight grandchildren: Katy Beth, Alex W., Blake, Austin, Alex Z., Connor, Hailey & Aaliyah and her siblings (Bonnie’s Bunnies): Don (Lynnda) Gardner, Thomas Gardner, Bill (Jessie) Gardner, Susan Gregory, Jan (Casey) Deuter, and Jacque (Paul) Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to thank the medical professionals at the Sanford Clinic of Pierre, St. Mary’s Hospital and Avantara for the wonderful care they have given Judy over the years.
The family requests no flowers or plants. Memorials can be directed to the Mead Fund, c/o Yankton College, PO Box 133, Yankton, SD 57078 or Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 714 N Grand Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.
