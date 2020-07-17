Judy Bassett, 81

Judy Bassett passed away May 9, 2020, in Rapid City, South Dakota. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Pierre Congregational United Church of Christ with Pastor Emily Munger officiating. (Face masks will be required for attendance at the church service.) Her service may also be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com
Judith “Judy” Bassett was born March 2, 1939, to Harley and Adeline (Pherson) Norton in Bremerton, Washington. She graduated from Stayton Union High School in Stayton Oregon. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Western Oregon State College, Monmouth, Oregon and her Masters in Elementary Administration from Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota. Judy taught or worked as an elementary principal, elementary teacher or teacher educator for the Tiospaye Topa School, SD State Department of Education, University of Wisconsin, Black Hills Special Services Co-op, Pierre Public Schools, and St. Joseph School – Pierre.
Judy was involved with various activities while working at the State Department of Education. She worked with the Odyssey of the Mind/Destination Imagination program and the Math/Science Initiative for the National Science Foundation. She was invited to participate in a delegation of mathematics educators visiting and lecturing in the Russian Republic and Estonia. She also participated in the national program to name the Space Shuttle Orbiter Endeavour. This was important in shaping her career leading her to Math and Science. Judy felt it important for girls to participate in Science, Mathematics and Engineering education.
Judy was affiliated with the American Field Service (Foreign Exchange Program) where they hosted son Nori from Japan and daughter Lutefiye from Turkey. She was also a member of the South Dakota Education Association (SDEA), National Education Association (NEA), National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) and Pierre Congregational United Church of Christ. She volunteered at the Cultural Heritage Center and received the Presidents Volunteer Service Award in 2005-2006. Judy was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of America. She was the leader of a local Pierre troop and took that troop to a world camp in Mexico and also on a bicycle trip through the Black Hills.
Judy was a Minnesota Viking Fan for over 70 years. She enjoyed quilting, square dancing, scrapbooking and camping. She and Cecil enjoyed travelling. They travelled to Texas the last twenty winters.
Judy is survived by her husband Cecil- Rapid City, South Dakota; children David (Melinda) Bassett- Corpus Christi, Texas, Mark Bassett and Ruth Sweeten- Bremerton, Washington, and Marianne (Mike) Gabriel-Pierre, South Dakota; grandchildren Alex and Abby Bassett – Corpus Christi, Texas, Brooke Sanders-Starbuck, Minnesota, Carlee Wika-Ipswich, South Dakota, Katie Sanders-Riverton, Wyoming; brother Sterling (June) Norton-Lakeside, Oregon; sister-in-law Ursula Bassett – Longview, Washington, nieces Nancy (Ron)Graham-Woodland, Washington, and Debbie (Kevin) Healy –Portland, Oregon and nephews Francis (Cindy) Bassett-Florence, Arizona and Jerry (Rebecca) Bassett-Wenatchee, Washington.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a Memorial Fund at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Pierre, SD. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
