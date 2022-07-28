Judy Clark

Judy was born on March 29, 1925, in Hot Springs, SD, to Vince and Marie Logue. Upon graduating Oelrichs High School, she worked at the Oldsmobile dealership in Rapid City, met and married Jack Clark in May 1946, and became Mom to his children. There she obtained her pilot's license, and was certified to teach ground school. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1951, where she worked for the Civil Aeronautics Administration the precursor to the FAA, belonged to a Professional Women's group, and did custom tailoring.

