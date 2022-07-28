Judy was born on March 29, 1925, in Hot Springs, SD, to Vince and Marie Logue. Upon graduating Oelrichs High School, she worked at the Oldsmobile dealership in Rapid City, met and married Jack Clark in May 1946, and became Mom to his children. There she obtained her pilot's license, and was certified to teach ground school. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1951, where she worked for the Civil Aeronautics Administration the precursor to the FAA, belonged to a Professional Women's group, and did custom tailoring.
They moved to Pierre, in 1956, where daughter Joni was born the following year. Judy worked for the Corp of Engineers during the Oahe Dam project, then went to work at the Pierre National Bank, which later became BankWest. Local residents may remember obtaining auto and student loans from her there. Some students of Marjory Forney's Dance Studio may also remember her sewing costumes for recitals. Judy and Jack retired to Albuquerque, NM, in 1989. There Judy continued her hobbies of birdwatching and photography. She worked part time at Rowland's Nursery where she shared her lifelong love of gardening with customers. She also taught native plant and bird identification classes in a continuing education program at the University of NM. In 2016, Judy relocated to Florida where daughter Joni resides, enjoying the weather and new friends until her death from natural causes on July 18, 2022.
Judy was preceded in death by husband Jack, stepson John (Butch), stepdaughter Betty, and sisters Ellen Merrill, Priscilla Burke, and Zoe Blackford. She leaves behind daughters Joni Millan and Sherie Steege, brother Joe Logue, sisters Frances Felz and Doris Morgan, and many nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
Private services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
