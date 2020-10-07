Judy L. Krull, 78
Judy L. Krull, was born August 5, 1942, in Onida, S.D., to Merl and Nora Badger. She passed away at age 78, October 1, 2020, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.
Through the years she taught school or ran the school library at New Underwood, S.D.; Chugwater, WY; Walden CO; Saratoga, WY; Gillette, WY and White River, S.D.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters, Erin Krull and Dena Whitney (Joe); grandchildren, Jessica Schauer; Rory Pischer (Britta); Katelyn Standard; Caolan Whitney and six great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at New Underwood Community Center on Saturday, October 10th, starting at 10:30 a.m. All friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.