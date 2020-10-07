Judy L. Krull

Judy L. Krull, 78

Judy L. Krull, was born August 5, 1942, in Onida, S.D., to Merl and Nora Badger. She passed away at age 78, October 1, 2020, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.

Through the years she taught school or ran the school library at New Underwood, S.D.; Chugwater, WY; Walden CO; Saratoga, WY; Gillette, WY and White River, S.D.

She is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters, Erin Krull and Dena Whitney (Joe); grandchildren, Jessica Schauer; Rory Pischer (Britta); Katelyn Standard; Caolan Whitney and six great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at New Underwood Community Center on Saturday, October 10th, starting at 10:30 a.m. All friends and family are welcome.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.

