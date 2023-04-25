Judy Perry

Judith Dora (Smith) Perry, 78, of Pierre, SD, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. For those unable to attend the service, it can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Judy was born on July 3, 1944, to Elton “Bud” and Lela (Selleck) Smith in Hendricks, MN. She grew up around the Toronto, White and Bruce, SD areas. She married David Perry on July 9, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Bruce, SD. Together they had two children, Glen and Laura. Judy worked at the Brookings County Courthouse and then the South Dakota Department of Social Services Food Stamps Division. In 1986 they moved to Pierre where she continued to work for the Department of Social Services and then for the Department of Energy Assistance.
Judy was passionate about helping veterans. She was a lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary, serving as state commander three times and also serving as the National Executive Chair. Judy loved spending time with her family and will be remembered as a caretaker with a big heart and an avid animal lover.
Judy is survived by her husband David Perry, her daughter Laura (Colin) Hogue, daughter-in-law Darlis Perry, 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Steven (Cindy) Smith, Marge Koll, Patricia Sterling, Nancy (Dan) Sietsema, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her son Glen Perry, her sister Sharon Williams, her parents, and her in-laws Glen and Veta Perry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to PAWS Animal Rescue or the Alzheimer’s Association.
