Judy Perry

Judith Dora (Smith) Perry, 78, of Pierre, SD, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. For those unable to attend the service, it can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

