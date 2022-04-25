Julie Lynn Darling, 65, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation will be held at Feigum Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. A celebration of Julie’s life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with burial following at Riverside Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Faith Lutheran Church.
Julie Lynn Darling was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on November 18, 1956, to Walter and Glenda (Huebner) Graves. Julie spent much of her childhood growing up with her ten siblings at the Graves family home on the corner of 5th Street and Grand Avenue in Pierre. Julie graduated high school at Palo Verde High School in Tucson, Arizona. For nearly two decades Julie managed the front desk at the Kings Inn in Pierre. Julie loved meeting new people from all walks of life.
Julie’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Julie and her daughter, Katlyn, shared an inseparable bond, there wasn’t a day that went by in which they didn’t talk. Julie enjoyed showering her grandchildren with treats anytime she could, and she loved having large family dinners, dessert was a must! Julie also enjoyed reading but most importantly spending time with her children and grandchildren. Family was everything to Julie, she had a heart of gold and was a strong and independent woman. She was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all who loved her.
Julie is survived by her daughter, Katlyn (Derek) Gustafson, son, Cole Darling, granddaughters Adalynn Gustafson, Annabelle Gustafson, Charlotte Gustafson, and Jade Darling, brothers and sisters, Cheryl (Dick) Hyde of Onida, Walter (Beccy) Graves of Hartford, Gary and (Lauri) Graves of Pierre, Mark Graves of Pierre, Susan Graves of Box Elder, Barbara (Royce) Volker of Rapid City, Amy (Lane) Jibben of Sioux Falls, and Jim (Laura) Graves of Pierre; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Julie was preceded in death by her father Walter Graves, mother Glenda Graves, and brothers Daniel Graves and John Graves.
To send flowers to the family of Julie Darling, please visit Tribute Store.
