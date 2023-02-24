June Edwards, 103, of Wahpeton, ND, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. followed by her funeral service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
June Edwards was born on June 1, 1919, at Moneta, IA, to Carl and Mabel (Eichhorn) Dobricka. She received her formal education in Breckenridge, MN, and graduated from Breckenridge High School in June of 1937. She worked as a waitress at Hart’s Café and Sagness Department store in Breckenridge. On January 16, 1939, June married Charles "Wilson" Edwards at Breckenridge Methodist Church by Rev. F. W. Hill. The couple lived in Wahpeton where Charles worked for Ottertail Power Company until 1942, when they moved to Marin City, CA, living there until 1944. The couple moved back to Wahpeton and began farming in the Great Bend area for several years. In 1957, they moved to Pickstown, SD, where Charles worked at the Ft. Randall Powerhouse for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. In 1962, they moved to Pierre, SD, where Charles continued working for the Corps at the Oahe Powerhouse. June worked for the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks retiring in 1977. In 1983, the couple moved back to Wahpeton. Charles passed away in 2010.
She enjoyed watching the Twins and the Vikings, doing puzzles, crocheting, spending time with relatives and friends and her pie baking skills for the church bazaar.
She was member of Evergreen United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Sunshine Circle, and the Wahpeton Senior Center.
June is survived by her brother-in-law, Wayne (Marilyn) Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Charles; her parents, Carl and Mabel; sisters, Luverna (Wallace) Hauschild; Lorene Jerome; and brother, Lloyd (Catherine) Dobricka.
