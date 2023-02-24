June Edwards

June Edwards, 103, of Wahpeton, ND, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. followed by her funeral service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

