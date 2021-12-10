Purchase Access

June Guthrie

June Guthrie, age 92, of Rapid City, formerly of Murdo, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. CST with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Murdo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, December 15, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Murdo.

Interment will follow at the Murdo Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

