June Kilian

June E. Kilian, 92, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Avera Maryhouse, Pierre.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.
June Evelyn Beckler was born to Clayton and Maude (Cartwright) Beckler in Potter County on June 29, 1929. She was the youngest of five children. She lived and worked on the family farm with her dad. June attended Seneca Grade School, Seneca High School, and Gettysburg High School until November 1946.
On November 18, 1946, June married Leo L. Kilian. They made their home on a farm near Tolstoy, two children were born; Linda born 1947 and Gary born 1948. They spent nine years there then moved to Gettysburg in 1955, where they found jobs and raised their children.
June worked as a waitress and learned to be a cook at local restaurants. Her last place of employment was at the Gettysburg Manor/nursing home, retiring at the age of 62 to pursue their travel wishes. Through the years she enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and some hunting. Her favorite pastimes were crocheting, knitting, embroidering, and crewel work. She was a longtime member of the Gettysburg VFW Auxiliary.
June is survived by her daughter: Linda (Reg) Wood of Pierre; daughter-in-law: Tami of Rapid City; five grandchildren: Kristal (Brian) Buchhotlz, Robert Wood, Kari (Travis) Wadeson, Jessica (Tyler) Steele, and Kaela (Luke) Anderson; 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Bill Herman; and sisters-in-law: Carletta Kilian and Pat Kilian.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo; son: Gary; daughter-in-law: Kathy; parents: Clayton and Maude Beckler; brothers: Keith, Irvin, and Kenneth; sister: Viola; brothers-in-law: Keith, Harry Jr., Mick, and Lorren; and sisters-in-law: Wilma, Eva, Isabelle, Deloris, Shirley, Betty, Lorraine, and Norita.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with June's arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
