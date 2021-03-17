Casey L. Junkins, managing editor of the Pierre Capital Journal, died of natural causes, according to the Hughes County coroner’s office.

Junkins was found deceased in his home in Pierre on Feb. 10. He was 42 when he passed away due to a heart attack brought on by severe blockage of two arteries.

Junkins joined the newspaper in March 2020, and was a graduate of Ohio University.

He was laid to rest in St. Clairsville, Ohio, next to his parents.

