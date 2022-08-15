Kandace Kritz, 66, of Pierre, SD, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2022. Kandace Kim Kritz was born on August 10th, 1956, in Hammond, Indiana, to Donald Kritz and Beverly Kritz (Gereux). As she would have wanted, Kandace passed away surrounded by loved ones.
Memorial services for Kandace will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, followed by inurnment at Riverside Cemetery, all in Pierre, SD. The memorial service can be viewed on Kandace’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Kandace was born in Indiana but grew up in Clark, lived for two years in Watertown, SD, and 10 years in Haakon County, before arriving in Pierre, SD, where she lived for her remaining 33 years.
While living in Haakon County, Kandace studied for and received her EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) Basic certification. This would be the beginning of a lifelong dedication to service and education. At the same time, she continued to grow her passion and enthusiasm for music; playing in several bands and fostering the passion for music among her family.
After moving to Pierre, SD, Kandace focused her efforts and energy on raising her four children including working 2-4 jobs at any given time while also pursuing her EMT studies. In 2003, after dozens of years of volunteer work and seeing her children through school, Kandace realized her dreams of working full-time in emergency services; joining American Medical Response (AMR) as an EMT-Basic.
Kandace would find her calling in emergency services. Her thirst for learning, love of people, and drive for excellence would turn her work into her passion and her colleagues into family. She quickly advanced her studies and training, moving from EMT-Basic to EMT-Intermediate and on to certified Paramedic before becoming Operations Supervisor for AMR, Pierre. She became a successful supervisor, a respected leader and, as described by her own team (a group of professionals not often given to overly sentimental descriptions) “mamma-bear to all of us.”
Kandace, Mom, Mamma-Bear continued to dedicate herself to her personal and professional families up until her last moments on earth. Her, passion, commitment and love, will live on through both.
Kandace was preceded in death by her father: Donald Lavern Kritz, mother: Beverly (Gereux) Kritz, sister: Kathy Kritz, and a sister-in-law.
Kandace is survived by her sister: Kelli Kritz Bohn (Brett Bohn) brother: Donald Lavern (Buddy) Kritz Jr, children: Matthew Emerson (Susie Emerson), Brianna Bolger (John Bolger), Ben Emerson, Adam Emerson (Dohui Kim) her grandchildren: Farraen (Reyner), Haelly (Phillip), Terrik, Taryn, Kiera, Dominic, Henry, her great-grandchildren: Nicole and Sabrina, as well as her entire AMR family.
