Kandace Kritz, 66, of Pierre, SD, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2022. Kandace Kim Kritz was born on August 10th, 1956, in Hammond, Indiana, to Donald Kritz and Beverly Kritz (Gereux). As she would have wanted, Kandace passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Service information

Aug 19
Memorial Service
Friday, August 19, 2022
1:00PM
First United Methodist Church
117 North Central
Pierre, SD 57501
