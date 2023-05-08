Kara Kaye Big Eagle Banceu went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 2, 2023. Kara was born August 8, 1973 in Pierre, South Dakota. Kara had heart problems at birth. When less than a one year old baby, Mayo Clinic performed a life saving, first of the kind, groundbreaking heart surgery on Kara allowing her to survive and live her life to the fullest. She married Chris Banceu and from that marriage three sons were born and survive: Issac Banceu, Michael Banceu and Noah Banceu of Vancouver, Washington. Also surviving are parents Jerry Dean and Diane Big Eagle of Pierre, South Dakota, sister Rita Big Eagle Stanfield, brothers: Gary Big Eagle, Jody Big Eagle, and Jerry Big Eagle, half sisters, Beth Lynch-Weizzer and Heather Cook, and many extended relatives. She was preceded in death by her birth mother Judy Traversie and half brother Steven McConnell.
Kara was an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Throughout her life she lived in Estacada, Oregon, Red Bluff, California and most recently in Vancouver, Washington.
Kara loved being a mother and was very proud of her children. She was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by many. The world didn’t have enough time to enjoy her quirky and clever sense of humor. Her smile will not be forgotten.
John 3:16 says that “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but will have everlasting life.” Sending you love in heaven. We will all be together again.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
