Kara Kaye Big Eagle Banceu

Kara Kaye Big Eagle Banceu went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 2, 2023. Kara was born August 8, 1973 in Pierre, South Dakota. Kara had heart problems at birth. When less than a one year old baby, Mayo Clinic performed a life saving, first of the kind, groundbreaking heart surgery on Kara allowing her to survive and live her life to the fullest. She married Chris Banceu and from that marriage three sons were born and survive: Issac Banceu, Michael Banceu and Noah Banceu of Vancouver, Washington. Also surviving are parents Jerry Dean and Diane Big Eagle of Pierre, South Dakota, sister Rita Big Eagle Stanfield, brothers: Gary Big Eagle, Jody Big Eagle, and Jerry Big Eagle, half sisters, Beth Lynch-Weizzer and Heather Cook, and many extended relatives. She was preceded in death by her birth mother Judy Traversie and half brother Steven McConnell.

