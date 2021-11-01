Karen Jo Anne Wooley
Karen Jo Anne Wooley, 87, of Pierre, passed away, Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Karen was born on October 19, 1934, in Armour, South Dakota, to Albert and Emilie (Filarski) Holmberg. She spent her early childhood on the family farm where she loved doing chores with her Dad and all the farm animals. Later her family moved into town. In high school she met the love of her life, John Wooley. During high school Karen was the Prom Queen, played the bass drum in the marching band and loved jitterbug dancing.
Karen attended Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Mitchell where she received her R.N. degree. Immediately after taking her State Boards, she married John on September 4, 1955. They began married life in Brookings, SD, where John was enrolled at SDSU and she began her career in nursing at Brookings Hospital. Their children, Kristin Jo Anne and Camille Jean, were born during this time. After John graduated, they moved to Sioux Falls, SD, where she worked at Sioux Valley Hospital. Their daughter Rochelle Renee was born in Sioux Falls to complete their family.
In 1965 John and Karen moved their family to Pierre, SD. They loved raising their family in Pierre and enjoyed many activities along the Missouri River. There are also fond memories of time spent at their Terry Peak cabin in the Black Hills. Karen worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and, after retiring from nursing, at the Hollywood Shop and lastly Vilas Drug Pharmacy. Sadly, in 1982 her husband, John, passed away, but Karen went on to complete their dream of building a home on the Missouri River. This home became the family gathering place for holidays, especially the 4th of July, which to the Wooleys, is THE holiday of the year.
Karen was a devoted grandmother to four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She never missed a birthday, faithfully attended innumerable school events and thoughtfully selected Christmas gifts for each of them. Karen was the life-of-the-party, loved entertaining friends and decorated for every holiday. She was also famous for her amazing cookie trays and other homemade goodies her friends and family received every Christmas. Parades, picnics, Dallas Cowboys football and Pierre Governor’s basketball were some of her favorite things. Karen’s Church family and being a member of the Alter Guild were especially important to her.
Grateful to have shared Karen’s life are her children Kristin (Bob) Townsend of Pierre, SD, Camille (Tim) Anderson of Corona del Mar, CA, and Rochelle Holmberg of Austin TX; grandchildren, Miranda Townsend, Peter (Serena) Townsend, Amelia Anderson and Kamea Leach; great-grandchildren, Trigg Townsend, Trailyn Townsend, and Vivian Lintger; and special nephew Mark Dunsmore.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband John and sister Marilyn Dunsmore.
Memorials may be directed to Countryside Hospice Pennies for Robert cancer patient travel fund. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
