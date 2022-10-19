Karen Meyer

Karen Meyer, 70, of Rapid City, SD passed away on October 16, 2022, after a valiant battle with lymphoma. Karen was born in Highmore, SD, to Orville & Verona (Hobert) Peterson on April 5, 1952. She was raised on her family farm south of Holabird and was proud to tell people that she had attended a country school just a short distance from where she lived. Her high school years were spent in Highmore, SD, where she graduated in 1970 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota from 1970-1971.

