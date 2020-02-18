Kathleen A. Brosz, 81
Kathleen A. Brosz, 81, of Pierre, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Mitchell, SD. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Pierre First United Methodist Church.
Kathleen A. Brosz was born July 17, 1938, to Alta (Walz) and Alfred Behrend in Avon, SD. In her youth she worked at the family grocery store and Dairy Mart. She graduated from Parkston High School. Kathleen married Delvin D. Brosz on August 8, 1963, in Tripp, SD. Following their marriage the couple moved to Brookings where Delvin went to SDSU. They remained there during his employ with the Water Resource Institute. They had two sons and one daughter while living in Brookings: Jeff, Greg, and Sheri. After the family moved to Pierre in 1973, where Delvin was employed by the State of South Dakota, their daughter Angie was born. Kathleen devoted her life to raising her kids as a stay at home mom.
Kathleen enjoyed being outdoors, taking care of her lawn and flower gardens. She liked to do stitching, plastic canvas crafts and having coffee with friends. Her greatest joy in life was attending all of her grandchildren’s activities. She followed SDSU Jackrabbit sports, watching as much as she could. Kathleen was a very caring person, taking care of everyone from family to friends, just like her mother. She was strong in her faith and read scripture every morning and could be found at church every Sunday.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her children: Jeff (Heidi) Brosz of Pierre, Greg (Kerry) Brosz of Mitchell, Sheri (Sean) Franken of Sioux Falls, and Angie (Mark) Hyde of Brookings; grandchildren: Max, Brady, Blake, Brittni, Brenden, Kaine, Talon, and Cooper; siblings: Darlene (Don Irish) Aderman of Springfield, June Gavin of Mukwonago, WI, Marlas (Bob) Aesoph of Faulkton, and Tom (Debbie) Behrend of Sioux Falls, along with a host of extended family members and special friends that she talked or texted with daily. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delvin and son-in-law Kurt Rondeau.
In lieu of flowers, Kathleen’s family request memorial donations be made to Pierre First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.